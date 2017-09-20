Maybank Hwy. lanes reopen after fatal accident

One person has died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Wednesday.

The accident occurred at 6:45 a.m. according to Charleston City Police spokesperson Charles Francis.

The motorcyclist died in the crash, Francis said. The name of the victim has not been released.

No word on any other injuries.

All lanes of Maybank Highway previously blocked because of the incident have since reopened.

