FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Dispatch: 'no way on or off' Johns Island following crashes

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

A crash on Main Road and Doctor Whaley Road is blocking traffic in all directions of Main Road.

This comes as traffic from a fatal accident is being redirected towards Main Road.

Dispatch says people are just sitting in there cars, with no way on or off this island.

There is no word on injuries from the crash on Main Road.

