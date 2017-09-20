FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Dispatch: 'no way on or off' Johns Island following crashes

An Amber Alert that has been issued in North Carolina for a missing Haywood County girl has been extended to South Carolina.More >>
Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm, is nearing St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands late Tuesday night.
Firefighters rescued two people from a house fire in West Ashley.
A crash on Main Road and Doctor Whaley Road is blocking traffic in all directions of Main Road.
One person has died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Wednesday.
