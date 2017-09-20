Main Road reopens after crashes

Lanes of Main Road reopened Wednesday after a crash blocked traffic in all directions.

The incident, reported at Main Road and Doctor Whaley Road, had motorists sitting in their cars with no way on or off the island.

Meanwhile, traffic was being diverted to that area because of an earlier fatal accident on Maybank Highway.

There was no word on injuries from the crash on Main Road.

