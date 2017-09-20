Bomb squad robot detonates suspicious containers near Berkeley Co. Veterans memorial

A bomb squad robot detonated the suspicious containers near Lacey Park in Moncks Corner.

Police responded to the containers, reported near the Veterans memorial there Monday morning, according to Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic. A police presence was reported in the area of West Main Street across from the Berkeley Medical Center.

There were two detonations of the suspicious containers, but police say nothing dangerous was found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

