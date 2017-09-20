Police: 'Jar-like containers' near war memorial were non-explosive

A member of the Moncks Corner bomb squad at the scene Wednesday. (Source: Live 5)

Moncks Corner Police say suspicious containers found near a war memorial Wednesday morning were not explosive or hazardous.

Police responded to the Berkeley Office Building on West Main Street where employees reported seeing suspicious items in the parking lot, according to Moncks Corner Police Capt. Mark Fields.

The items appeared to be purposely positioned around the Veterans War Memorial in the building's front parking lot, Fields said.

The area was secured and the building was evacuated as a safety precaution while the bomb squad was called in to investigate further, police say.

Fields said the containers were remotely opened for further examination and determined to be non-explosive. A chemical analysis found no hazardous substance present.

