Police: 'Jar-like containers' near war memorial were non-explosive

An Amber Alert that has been issued in North Carolina for a missing Haywood County girl has been extended to South Carolina.More >>
An Amber Alert that has been issued in North Carolina for a missing Haywood County girl has been extended to South Carolina.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for possessing a firearm.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for possessing a firearm.More >>
Civil rights groups called for the Department of Justice to release its findings on the North Charleston Police Department.More >>
Civil rights groups called for the Department of Justice to release its findings on the North Charleston Police Department.More >>
Hurricane Maria has weakened temporarily to a Category 2 after leaving Puerto Rico to deal with catastrophic flash flooding.More >>
Hurricane Maria has weakened temporarily to a Category 2 after leaving Puerto Rico to deal with catastrophic flash flooding.More >>
A Lowcountry man who was out on bond has returned to jail after investigators found drugs and guns at a home in Georgetown.More >>
A Lowcountry man who was out on bond has returned to jail after investigators found drugs and guns at a home in Georgetown.More >>