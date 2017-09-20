Groups call for release of DOJ data on NCPD

Groups called for the release of DOJ COPS findings on the North Charleston Police Dept. (Source: Live 5)

Civil rights groups called for the Department of Justice to release its findings on the North Charleston Police Department.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, the North Charleston Chapter of the NAACP, the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups demanded the release of findings from the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, known as the COPS Program.

Rev. Clinton Brantley is calling on the Feds to release their findings on reform of @NCPD #chsnews pic.twitter.com/3CktCW31dS — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) September 20, 2017

The groups have also scheduled a community meeting for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Alfred Williams Community Center on Durant Avenue.

The demands come after the Department of Justice notified North Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers of "significant changes" being made to the program to provide "real-time technical assistance" to law enforcement agencies.

A letter to Driggers from COPS Acting Director Russell Washington states the police department can either modify the agreement to reflect the "technical assistance focus" or terminate the agreement.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey issued a statement Wednesday in response to Washington's letter:

“Although changes have taken place within DOJ’s COPS Office, we still anticipate valuable technical assistance resources and best practices guidelines to benefit our police department. The city signed on with DOJ voluntarily, so to meet the new goals of the COPS Office, we intend to modify our existing Memorandum of Agreement to properly reflect their new directives. We remain committed to collaborative reform and the North Charleston Citizens’ Advisory Commission on Community – Police Relations.”

The North Charleston Police Department entered into a partnership in a Collaborative Reform Initiative in September 2016.

