Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Charleston Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 16-year-old missing since Tuesday night.

C'iara Ward disappeared from temporary DSS custody at an address on Little John Drive in Charleston where she was supposed to stay for a single night, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

She was last seen around midnight on Tuesday and was wearing black pants, a baggy black t-shirt and black and white sneakers. She is 5'3" and weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she has no known associations, no access to a vehicle, a cell phone or money.

Anyone with information on Ward's whereabouts is asked to contact Charleston County Dispatch at 843-743-7200, email Detective Wilson at wilsonda@charleston-sc.gov, or call DSS Case Agent Taji Billups at 843-720-3029.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.