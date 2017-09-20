Police: 14-year-old arrested on gun charges

North Charleston Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for possessing a firearm.

The teen was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice and lodged on charges of unlawful carry of a firearm and minor of possession of a firearm, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Police patrolling the area of Old Pine Circle and attempted to make contact with a boy riding a bicycle in the middle of the roadway on Tuesday, Pryor said.

Police said the boy jumped off his bicycle in "a quick and evasive manner" and attempted to hide on a porch, then fled on foot as officers approached.

Pryor said officers pursued the teen and saw him reach into his waistband and discard an object, which turned out to be a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun. The weapon had six rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, Pryor said.

