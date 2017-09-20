Cannon, Spring Streets to be converted for 2-way traffic

Crews will begin converting two downtown streets to accommodate two-way traffic beginning in October.

Work to convert Spring and Cannon Streets will begin on Oct. 2, according to Charleston city spokesman Jack O'Toole. Weather permitting, the process will take two weeks to complete, with the conversion of Spring Street set to occur during the first week and Cannon Street on the second, he said.

“We are excited to finally deliver these major roadway improvements to the neighborhoods impacted most by these streets," city Department of Traffic and Transportation Director Keith Benjamin said. "Converting Cannon and Spring Streets to two-way traffic will vastly increase the safety of everyone, pedestrians and motorists alike, while also improving the quality of life of the citizens who live and work along this corridor.”

To execute the conversion, each street will be changed in four segments, approximately two blocks per day, with at least one lane open at all times for through traffic and parking lanes closed as necessary.

As the work progresses down the street, safety cones will remain in place along the center line to further reinforce the new traffic pattern.

During the week of the conversion of Cannon Street, the new westbound lane will be prohibited from turning left (south) onto President. Once the conversion is complete, drivers will be allowed to make the left turn onto President.

A few modifications to King Street will be required to allow for the new turning movements onto Cannon Street.

Vehicles approaching Meeting Street from the new eastbound lane on Spring Street will be required to turn right.

On both streets, the one-block section between the Septima P. Clark Expressway and President Street will remain as the existing one-way.

The project will also include streetscaping improvements like new curbs, sidewalks, street lighting, trees, bike racks, trash cans, traffic signals and pedestrian crossing signals, O'Toole said.

