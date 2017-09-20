More than 1 million people traveled in South Carolina to view eclipse

An Amber Alert that has been issued in North Carolina for a missing Haywood County girl has been extended to South Carolina.More >>
An Amber Alert that has been issued in North Carolina for a missing Haywood County girl has been extended to South Carolina.More >>
Hurricane Maria has weakened to a Category 3 as its eye moved off of the northeastern coast of Cuba, but it is expected to strengthen over open water.More >>
Hurricane Maria has weakened to a Category 3 as its eye moved off of the northeastern coast of Cuba, but it is expected to strengthen over open water.More >>
About 1.6 million people traveled to or within South Carolina to view the solar eclipse this past August, according to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.More >>
About 1.6 million people traveled to or within South Carolina to view the solar eclipse this past August, according to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.More >>
Civil rights groups called for the Department of Justice to release its findings on the North Charleston Police Department.More >>
Civil rights groups called for the Department of Justice to release its findings on the North Charleston Police Department.More >>
A bipartisan pair of South Carolina State Senators are proposing a new monument for the State House grounds that would honor a Union African-American Navy officer from the Palmetto State.More >>
A bipartisan pair of South Carolina State Senators are proposing a new monument for the State House grounds that would honor a Union African-American Navy officer from the Palmetto State.More >>