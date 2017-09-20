Quantcast

Trio arrested after traffic stop leads to more than $60k worth of drugs, 3 guns

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Three people were arrested after a traffic stop led officers to more than $60,000 worth of drugs, and three guns. 

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 28-year-old Anthony Waldron of Ladson, 23-year-old Ashley Beane of Ladson and 32-year-old Kathryn Thiel of Summerville. 

The suspects' arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday when officers conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck in the area of Stall Road and Fassit Road for a traffic violation.

"During the course of the stop K-9 Chopper alerted to the vehicle and a search was conducted," NCPD officials said. 

Investigators say they located an ounce of crystal methamphetamine, a Ruger .380 caliber pistol, one gram of Fentanyl valued at $300 and a locked safe.

Police then secured a search warrant for the locked safe. 

According to a report, officers found the following items in the safe: two more pistols, cash, 33.2 grams of Heroin valued at $11,620; 79 Schedule pain pills valued at $1,580; 137 grams of crystal meth valued at $50,040 and 38 MDMA pills valued at $950. 

Waldron was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking crystal meth, PWID Schedule II, PWID MDMA, possession of a pistol in the commission of a violent crime, and third-offense driving under suspension.

Beane was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking crystal meth, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a pistol in commission of a violent crime, PWID MDMA, and PWID Schedule II.

Thiel was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking crystal meth, PWID MDMA, PWID Schedule II, possession of a pistol in commission of a violent crime, and PWID Fentanyl.

