Lowcountry High School Week 5 Schedule

Week 5 of the high school football schedule kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for updated scores, full videos and more from all the action.
Timberland (2-2) at Berkeley (3-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ft. Dorchester (4-0) at James Island (1-3)
Summerville (2-1) at Ashley Ridge (3-1)
Goose Creek (0-3) at West Ashley (2-1)
Wando (1-3) at Stratford (1-3)
Hanahan (2-3) at Cane Bay (3-1)
Stall (1-2) at Military Magnet (0-4)
Academic Magnet (1-2) at Bishop England (2-2)
Hannah-Pamplico (2-2) at Waccamaw (0-4)
North Charleston (3-0) at Baptist Hill (3-0)
Andrews (3-2) at Latta (4-1)
Kingstree (0-4) at Carvers Bay (4-1)
Oceanside (3-2) at St. John's (3-1)
Lake Marion (0-5) at Cross (1-3)
Garrett (0-3) at Charleston Charter (0-3)
Hemingway (4-0) at CE Murray (4-1)
Porter-Gaud (3-1) at Heathwood Hall (1-4)
Ben Lippen (2-2) at Pinewood (2-2)
First Baptist (3-) at Hilton Head Prep (1-3)
Northwood (1-3) at Hilton Head Christian (2-1)
Bethesda Academy (0-5) at Dorchester Academy (4-1)
Branchville (3-1) at Palmetto Christian (0-4)
Colleton Prep (1-2) at King’s Academy (1-3)
