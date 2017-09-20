Lowcountry High School Week 5 Schedule

Week 5 of the high school football schedule kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for updated scores, full videos and more from all the action.

Timberland (2-2) at Berkeley (3-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ft. Dorchester (4-0) at James Island (1-3)

Summerville (2-1) at Ashley Ridge (3-1)

Goose Creek (0-3) at West Ashley (2-1)

Wando (1-3) at Stratford (1-3)

Hanahan (2-3) at Cane Bay (3-1)

Stall (1-2) at Military Magnet (0-4)

Academic Magnet (1-2) at Bishop England (2-2)

Hannah-Pamplico (2-2) at Waccamaw (0-4)

North Charleston (3-0) at Baptist Hill (3-0)

Andrews (3-2) at Latta (4-1)

Kingstree (0-4) at Carvers Bay (4-1)

Oceanside (3-2) at St. John's (3-1)

Lake Marion (0-5) at Cross (1-3)

Garrett (0-3) at Charleston Charter (0-3)

Hemingway (4-0) at CE Murray (4-1)

Porter-Gaud (3-1) at Heathwood Hall (1-4)

Ben Lippen (2-2) at Pinewood (2-2)

First Baptist (3-) at Hilton Head Prep (1-3)

Northwood (1-3) at Hilton Head Christian (2-1)

Bethesda Academy (0-5) at Dorchester Academy (4-1)

Branchville (3-1) at Palmetto Christian (0-4)

Colleton Prep (1-2) at King’s Academy (1-3)