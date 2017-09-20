Report: Lowcountry man out on bond returns to jail for drugs, guns

A Lowcountry man who was out on bond has returned to jail after investigators found drugs and guns at a home in Georgetown.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says agents with 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Clyde Christopher Smith on Monday.

Smith's arrest stems from an investigation several months ago after agents received information that Smith, who was out on bond from a May 2017 DEU arrest for dealing drugs, was now distributing heroin.

The sheriff's office says agents made two controlled purchases of heroin from Smith and obtained arrest warrants for him as well as a search warrant for his home on Winyah Street.

Authorities say the search of the home resulted in the seizure of quantities of heroin and crack, digital scales, packaging materials, a sawed-off shotgun, a revolver with the serial number removed, a 7.65mm pistol as well as ammunition and money.

Smith was brought to the Georgetown County Detention Center where he is being held on bond for the following charges;

Distribution of Heroin (2 counts)

Distribution of Heroin with ½ mile of a school or Park (2 counts)

Possession with the intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with the intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack)

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Possession of a defaced pistol

Possession with intent to Distribute Controlled substances within ½ mile of a School or Park

