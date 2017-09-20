Authorities investigating after pic appears to show student posing with gun at Lowcountry school

Hurricane Maria remains a Category 2 storm as it gradually moves away from Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria remains a Category 2 storm as it gradually moves away from Puerto Rico.More >>
The Department of Natural Resources is investigating a Summerville-area incident involving an opossum.More >>
The Department of Natural Resources is investigating a Summerville-area incident involving an opossum.More >>
Officials at R.B. Stall High School say police are investigating after a picture appears to show a student posting with a gun in a bathroom on campus.More >>
Officials at R.B. Stall High School say police are investigating after a picture appears to show a student posting with a gun in a bathroom on campus.More >>
Crews are working to widen Maybank Highway by continuing the lane from the Stono River Bridge to the existing right turn lane at the intersection of Maybank and River Road.More >>
Crews are working to widen Maybank Highway by continuing the lane from the Stono River Bridge to the existing right turn lane at the intersection of Maybank and River Road.More >>
An Amber Alert for a 3-month old child has been cancelled.More >>
An Amber Alert for a 3-month old child has been cancelled.More >>