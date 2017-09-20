Authorities investigating after pic appears to show student posing with gun at Lowcountry school

Officials at R.B. Stall High School say police are investigating after a picture appears to show a student posing with a gun in a bathroom on campus.

School officials said late Wednesday afternoon administrators learned of a social media post that showed the picture and contacted North Charleston police immediately.

"An investigation into the situation is underway," school officials said."It is not known at this point when the photo was taken."

"This kind of behavior will not be tolerated by R.B. Stall High School or Charleston County School District," read a statement by Charleston County School District officials"The student will face serious consequences."

