Student in Facebook picture posed with gun in custody, faces different gun charges

The R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom has been arrested.

Deshaun Howard Tindle was arrested by Goose Creek Police Wednesday.

School officials said late Wednesday afternoon administrators learned of a social media post that showed the picture and contacted North Charleston police immediately and identified Tindal.

School officials also said they noticed a Facebook picture of Tindle as his job, which was a restaurant in Goose Creek.

Officers then met with Tindal's father at his home located in Charleston County for more information and informed Tindal via telephone he was being sought.

Tindal claimed the gun he used in the picture was a BB gun.

Tindal's father consented to a search of his son's room and police found an empty extended gun cartridge case on his dresser.

Officers were on their way to leave the scene when they found Tindal walking back to his home and patted him down.

Tindal did not give any information on where the gun was, only that it was not real.

Charleston County deputies told Goose Creek police Tindal had an outstanding warrant for sale of a stolen firearm and Tindal was arrested at the scene

