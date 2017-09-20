Former Ft. D WR Champaigne commits to Georgia State

Former Ft. Dorchester WR Diondre Champaigne has verbally committed to play at Georgia State he announced on his Twitter account Wednesday night.

Champaigne, who's currently in his 2nd season playing at Jones CC in Georgia, reportedly chose Georgia State over an offer from Colorado State.

He's caught 9 passes for 130 yards and 2 TD's in his 1+ year at Jones CC.

Champaigne was a part of the Patriots 4-A state championship team in 2015. He originally verbally committed to South Carolina during his senior year but never ended up signing with the Gamecocks.