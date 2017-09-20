Battery attack clicks in win over Independence

The Charleston Battery defeated the Charlotte Independence, 3-0, at MUSC Health Stadium Wednesday night. The emphatic win extended the Battery’s home unbeaten streak to thirteen games.

Charleston opened the scoring early in the first half through Heviel Cordoves who started up front for the suspended Romario Williams. Cordoves received the ball inside the penalty area from Kotaro Higashi after a good bit of play at the top of the box, turned, and slotted a left footed shot past Cody Mizell to put Charleston ahead in the 13th minute.

Minutes after coming on as a second half substitute, Ricky Garbanzo extended the Battery’s lead, finishing another chance created by Higashi. The Japanese midfielder threaded a through ball into Garbanzo’s path in the penalty area and the forward fired a low shot past Mizell, doubling the host’s lead.

Cordoves scored his second goal of the night in the 81st minute to kill the game off. The Cuban forward received a pass from Garbanzo, drove into the 18 yard box, and smashed a left-footed shot in at the back post. The goal was Cordoves’ fourth of the season.

Wednesday night’s 3-0 win is the first time the Battery has scored multiple goals in a match since July 26. The result over second-place Charlotte moves Charleston within a point of the Independence in the Eastern Conference standings.

“We know that we’re one of the best teams in this league and we showcased our abilities tonight,” said Head Coach Mike Anhaeuser. “It’s our goal to win every game at home. Tonight we came out like we wanted to win and we wanted to score goals and it showed. It’s nice to see and I’m happy for the players.”

Following Wednesday’s victory, the Battery will hit the road for consecutive away matches against Orlando City B (9/23) and Ottawa Fury FC (10/1). Charleston will then return home on October 7 to take on the Harrisburg City Islanders.