Police investigating reported shooting in North Charleston

Charleston County Dispatch confirms that North Charleston Police responded to a reported shooting on Redwood St.

Officers were dispatched 12:31 a.m. to the 1900 block of Redwood Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

According to the victim, he heard a knock at his front door and people were whispering outside. When the victim opened the door, two people entered the home.

According to dispatch, the victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police are still investigating.

