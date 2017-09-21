Quantcast

Police respond to reported shooting on Redwood St.

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Charleston County Dispatch confirms that North Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting on Redwood St. 

According to dispatch, one victim was taken to the hospital.  

The call came in at 12:31 a.m. 

Details are limited at this time, but we have reached out to North Charleston Police for more information. 

