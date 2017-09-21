One injured, one in custody after North Charleston stabbing

Dispatch confirms North Charleston police were dispatched to a reported stabbing Wednesday night.

The call came in at 11:51 p.m. to the stabbing which reportedly occurred on the 5600 block of Dorchester Road.

North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor says officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Corley drive.

Police found the victim with a stab wound in his arm and he was taken to an area hospital.

A man was found and taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story.

