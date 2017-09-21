One injured, one in custody after North Charleston stabbing

Charleston County Dispatch confirms that North Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting on Redwood St.More >>
Charleston County Dispatch confirms that North Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting on Redwood St.More >>
Women can shop, get fashion tips, try cooking classes, win prizes and more when the annual Southern Women's Show rolls back into the Lowcountry.More >>
Women can shop, get fashion tips, try cooking classes, win prizes and more when the annual Southern Women's Show rolls back into the Lowcountry.More >>
Dispatch confirms North Charleston police were dispatched to a reported stabbing Wednesday nightMore >>
Dispatch confirms North Charleston police were dispatched to a reported stabbing Wednesday nightMore >>
Hurricane Maria is a Category 3 storm as it gradually moves away from Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria is a Category 3 storm as it gradually moves away from Puerto Rico.More >>
The Department of Natural Resources is investigating a Summerville-area incident involving an opossum.More >>
The Department of Natural Resources is investigating a Summerville-area incident involving an opossum.More >>