Southern Women's Show returns to Lowcountry

Women can shop, get fashion tips, try cooking classes, win prizes and more when the annual Southern Women's Show rolls back into the Lowcountry.

The Southern Women's Show returns to the Charleston Area Convention Center Friday to Sunday for three days of exhibits, demonstrations and fun for women of all ages. In addition to fashion shopping, women can enjoy fashion shows.

One of the highlights will be the Firefighter Fashion Show, featuring the handsome heroes in uniform. Olympic Gymnast, Laurie Hernandez, The Bert Show Co-host, Kristin Klingshirn, and fitness expert, Chris Lowe are among the celebrity guests scheduled to attend.

The show is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday's show is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the door for adults. Children ages six to 12 get in for $6 and admission for anyone younger than six is free. Guests can save by purchasing a three-day pass for $15. For more information, a detailed schedule and to purchase tickets online, click here.

