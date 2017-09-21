5 Around Town: Women's show, Pride parade, Turtle Trek, Alzheimer's Walk

Fall kicks off in the Lowcountry with a celebration of women, pride, dogs and more.

Southern Women's Show

Women can shop, get fashion tips, try cooking classes, win prizes and more when the annual Southern Women's Show rolls into the Lowcountry.

The Southern Women's Show returns to the Charleston Area Convention Center Friday to Sunday for three days of exhibits, demonstrations and fun for women of all ages. The show is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the door for adults. Children ages six to 12 get in for $6 and anyone younger than six is free. For more details, click here.

Charleston Pride Parade & Festival

The annual Charleston Pride Festival wraps up a week of events on Saturday with the traditional parade through downtown and a party in the park.

The Charleston Pride Parade and Festival recognize the Lowcountry's LGBTQ community. The events celebrate diversity and equality and everyone is invited to attend the free events. The parade begins at 9 a.m. on the corner of Ann and Meeting Streets in downtown. It continues to King Street, then down to Broad, before wrapping up at Colonial Lake.

The Festival in Brittlebank Park includes food trucks, drinks, vendors and live entertainment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You're invited to bring your own chairs and tents, but leave the coolers at home. Parking is $5 at the Joe Riley Stadium lot. For more information on Charleston Pride Week events, click here.

Bark in the Park

Dogs will take over North Charleston's Wannamaker County Park on Saturday.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is hosting Bark in the Park Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. The day for the dogs will include pet exhibits, dog experts, live music, contests and more. Dogs can roam around the off-leash dog park while owners enjoy food and drinks on site. A pet parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. with pet contests at 1 and 3 p.m. Costumes for the dogs are encouraged. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

Turtle Trek 5K

The South Carolina Aquarium wants everyone to run for the turtles on Saturday.

The Turtle Trek 5K is a sunset run along the beach on the Isle of Palms and proceeds go to support the Sea Turtle Care Center. The center has rehabilitated and released more than 200 sea turtles over the years.

The 5K and fun run for the kids take place at the Isle of Palms County Park. On site registration and packet pickup begin at 4 p.m. The kids' Fun Run is scheduled to start at 5:30 and the 5K begins at 6 p.m. Awards will be handed out at the finish line with an after party to follow. Registration is $48 for the 5K and $22.50 for the Fun Run. For more information, click here.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

An end to Alzheimer's may not be right around the corner, but a way to help certainly is on Saturday.

The Charleston Walk to End Alzheimer's is an annual fundraiser for the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. The walk is held in more than 600 communities across the country and is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's at a cost of about $259 billion a year.

The Walk will be held at North Charleston's Riverfront Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at 9:45. The walk starts at 10 a.m. For more information on how to raise money, donate or participate in the walk, click here.

