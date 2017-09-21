Quantcast

Woman injured, another in custody after North Charleston stabbin - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Woman injured, another in custody after North Charleston stabbing

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor confirms officers were dispatched to a stabbing.

When they arrived at Mountainbrook Ave, officers found a woman lying on the ground with a stab wound to the stomach. She was taken to an area hospital.

A woman was found and was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly