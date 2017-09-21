SCANA receives subpoena for documents related to nuclear project

SCANA announced on its website Thursday they and their subsidiaries have been served a subpoena seeking documents relating to the nuclear project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

The subpoena was issued by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina and requires the company to produce a broad range of documentation related to the project.

SCANA has said they will cooperate with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.