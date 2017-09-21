SCANA receives subpoena for documents related to nuclear project

Charleston County Dispatch confirms that North Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting on Redwood St.More >>
Hurricane Maria is a Category 3 storm as it gradually moves away from Puerto Rico.More >>
SCANA announced on its website Thursday they and their subsidiaries have been served a subpoena seeking documents relating to the nuclear project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.More >>
Charleston Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 16-year-old missing since Tuesday night.More >>
On Wednesday, the Conway Police Department served warrants on Brandon Michael Council for the murders of two CresCom Bank employees and the armed robbery that occurred on August 21. A federal grand jury also returned a multiple-count indictment for Council.More >>
