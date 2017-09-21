Guns and drugs confiscated in 3 separate incidents in N. Charleston

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say officers confiscated drugs and a number of guns on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first incident happened on Wednesday when members of the Special Assignment Team initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2017 Dodge on Railroad Avenue near East Montague Avenue for a traffic violation.

Police say the suspect failed to stop and a pursuit started then ended on Snipe Street.

"The suspect bailed from the vehicle in an attempt to flee on foot," NCPD officials said."As the suspect was fleeing from the vehicle, a black in color semi-automatic handgun was observed by officers being dropped on the ground."

Police say the suspect identified as Denzel Jermaine Washington of North Charleston was apprehended.

Also on Wendesday, officers responded to Clements Avenue for a Crime Stoppers tip for a wanted subject.

"While investigating, Officer were given written consent to search the residence," police said."Officers were also advised that two guns were in a shed and one in a bedroom."

According to a report, officers found a Norinco SKS with extended magazine and Remington 870 Wingmaster shotgun with a sawed off barrel in the shed, and a New England 20 gauge sawed off shotgun in a bedroom.

Police arrested Javier Reynaga-Sanchez.

On Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a blue F-150 for a traffic violation on Aviation Avenue.

"The driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to walk away from the traffic stop," police said."The driver was detained and a frisk was completed, where a Kodiak Denali .380 was in his front-left pocket."

Authorities charged Noel R. Rogers of Summerville and Edgar M. Salters II in the incident.

Rogers was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Salters was charged with possession with possession with intent to distribute meth.

Denzel Jermaine Washington was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun, simple possession of marijuana, and third-offense driving under suspension.

Javier Reynaga-Sanchez was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a sawed-Off shotgun and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

