Guns and drugs confiscated in 3 separate incidents in N. Charleston

Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
Charleston County Dispatch confirms that North Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting on Redwood St.More >>
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a man who died following a police pursuit as a homicide.More >>
Authorities have charged a 15-year-old Georgetown High School student after police say he made threats to "shoot up the school."More >>
Fort Sumter will reopen to the public starting on Friday after closing earlier this month due to Hurricane Irma.More >>
