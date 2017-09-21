Fort Sumter to reopen on Friday after closing ahead of Irma

Fort Sumter will reopen to the public Friday for the first time since Tropical Storm Irma shut down the national park.

Normal operations are slated to resume for daytime ferry trips.

"There will be five trips to the fort- three from the Liberty Square departure site and two from Patriots Point," according to a statement.

The evening sunset ferry trip was been canceled for Friday, officials said.

More information on ferry trips can be found here.

According to a statement, repairs have been made to the dock to make it safe for staff and the public, debris has been removed, and staff has made the necessary repairs to the restrooms to make them operational.

"Park staff and volunteers, along with staff from other national park sites, worked diligently to make repairs and clean up the fort in order to open it up to the public" officials said.

Now entering its second century, the National Park Service continues to explore new ways to help visitors connect and find their parks. For more information on park news, events and programs, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FtSumterNPS, www.facebook.com/FtMoultrieNPS, and www.facebook.com/PinckneyNPS. Visit the park websites at www.nps.gov/fosu and www.nps.gov/chpi, or call 843-883-3123. You can also share your park experience with others by posting on social media with the hashtag #FindYourPark. Come find yours today!

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.