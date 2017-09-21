Fort Sumter to reopen on Friday after closing due to Hurricane Irma

Fort Sumter will reopen to the public starting on Friday after closing earlier this month due to Hurricane Irma.

"Starting tomorrow, normal operations resume for the daytime trips to Fort Sumter," officials said."There will be five trips to the fort- three from the Liberty Square departure site and two from Patriots Point. The evening sunset has been canceled for tomorrow."

According to a statement, repairs have been made to the dock to make it safe for staff and the public.

Officials say debris has been removed, and staff has made the necessary repairs to the restrooms to make them operational.

"Park staff and volunteers, along with staff from other national park sites, worked diligently to make repairs and clean up the fort in order to open it up to the public" officials said.

