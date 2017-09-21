Cops: Georgetown teenager charged after threatening to 'shoot up the school'

Authorities have charged a 15-year-old Georgetown High School student after police say he made threats to "shoot up the school."

The Georgetown Police Department say the threats were reported Thursday morning to the administration and then reported to law enforcement.

"It was determined that the threats were made sometime in the past week and came to light this morning," GPD officials said.

According to a report, the information was traced back to a 15-year-old student who has since been charged with disturbing schools.

"His residence was searched, with the consent of his parents, and no weapons were found," police said.

The school district has taken administrative action against the student as well.

According to police, there was no imminent threat detected Thursday morning at the school and classes proceeded at their normal pace.

"We appreciate all of the assistance that was provided by the school officials, students and the parents," GPD officials said."We were able to bring this case to a positive resolution with their help."

