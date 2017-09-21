Tri-County leaders looking how to increase property values

Police are investigating after one person was injured following a shooting at a home in Goose Creek Thursday night.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
Charleston County Dispatch confirms that North Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting on Redwood St.More >>
The 437th Airlift Wing out of Joint Base Charleston has kept busy the past few weeks evacuating 30 C-17 aircraft for severe weather threats earlier this month and embarking on dozens of missions across the world to help with hurricane relief efforts. The fleet is now back home in Charleston but the Air Force is ready to jump back into action at a moments notice.More >>
Hurricane Maria's is heading towards the Turks and Caicos Islands.More >>
