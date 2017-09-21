Police investigating after shooting injures one at Goose Creek home

Police are investigating after one person was injured following a shooting at a home in Goose Creek Thursday night.

Officers were seen placing police tape around a home in the area of Pecan Grove Avenue off of Montague Plantation Road.

Goose Creek police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to emergency officials and witnesses, a woman was injured in the incident and was transported to the hospital.

Police say an emergency call for the incident came in at 5:10 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard several shots.

No suspect has been arrested, and police are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.