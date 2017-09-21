Police investigating after shooting injures one at Goose Creek home

Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
Charleston County Dispatch confirms that North Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting on Redwood St.More >>
Charleston County Dispatch confirms that North Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting on Redwood St.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are working a church fire in Georgetown County Thursday night.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are working a church fire in Georgetown County Thursday night.More >>
Hurricane Maria is gradually approaching the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday night.More >>
Hurricane Maria is gradually approaching the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday night.More >>
The 437th Airlift Wing out of Joint Base Charleston has kept busy the past few weeks evacuating 30 C-17 aircraft for severe weather threats earlier this month and embarking on dozens of missions across the world to help with hurricane relief efforts.More >>
The 437th Airlift Wing out of Joint Base Charleston has kept busy the past few weeks evacuating 30 C-17 aircraft for severe weather threats earlier this month and embarking on dozens of missions across the world to help with hurricane relief efforts.More >>