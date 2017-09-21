Police investigating after shooting injures one at Goose Creek home

Quantcast

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

Police are investigating after one person was injured following a shooting at a home in Goose Creek Thursday night. 

Officers were seen placing police tape around a home in the area of Pecan Grove Avenue off of Montague Plantation Road. 

Goose Creek police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

According to emergency officials and witnesses, a woman was injured in the incident and was transported to the hospital.  

Police say an emergency call for the incident came in at 5:10 p.m. 

Neighbors said they heard several shots.

No suspect has been arrested, and police are continuing the investigation. 

