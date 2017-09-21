Emergency crews battling church fire in Georgetown County

Crews are working a church fire in Georgetown County Thursday night.

According to officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, the fire is at the Cumberland AME church on 7560 Pennyroyal Road.

AMCFD officials say they have sent their water tender vehicle to assist with the incident.

Sources tell Live 5 News that the building was reportedly struck by lightning.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.