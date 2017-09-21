Firefighters investigate Georgetown County church fire

Georgetown County fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a church fire that began Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the Cumberland AME Church on Pennyroyal Road at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District.

AMCFD officials say they sent their water tender vehicle to assist with the incident.

While some have speculated a lightning strike from storms in the area may be to blame, no official cause of the fire has been released.

"It's completely gone," said Thomas Major Reown who attended the church.

Reown captured the following video of crews working the fire.

Crews remained on the scene into the night.

