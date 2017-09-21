Worried Lowcountry mom hears from son in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

A Lowcountry woman worried about her son who remained in Puerto Rico with the Army as Hurricane Maria devastated the country received the news she was hoping for.

Jan Elliott says her son, Capt. Christopher Brunner, a Lowcountry native and Citadel graduate, is alive and well.

Elliott said he had to walk to find a satellite phone in order to call her. She said the call was short but reassuring.

On Thursday night, the family said they had been unable to get in touch with him for the past two days.

"Last thing he said,' I'm an Army man. But I'm scared for myself,'" she said Thursday night."And this storm directly hit Puerto Rico."

The storm knocked out the entire grid across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million, leaving many without power. The latest word is residents may face weeks and perhaps months without electricity.

Brunner was able to get his family out of Puerto Rico ahead of the storm. But she says it was a tough goodbye.

"My daughter-in-law says that was the hardest thing," Elliott said.

Until Friday morning, Elliott hadn't heard from her son. She said she dialed every number she can find, called on Congress, and even tweeted at President Trump for help.

"My daughter did say she got a message from the Coast Guard," Elliott said before hearing from Brunner. "They say it's dangerous there but they have no idea. There's all of this damage. Until you hear their voices you just won't be able to relax."

If you have a loved in Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration in Washington, D.C. suggests you call their hotline at 202-778-0710.

