FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crews on scene of crash involving 2 tractor trailers in Colleton County

Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a mutli-vehicle accident on I-95.

The crash involves two tractor trailers, according to fire officials.

CCFR working MVC inv. 2 tractor trailers with extended extrication at 55 mm NB I95. CARE Flight on standby for trapped pt. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/xrwzrPFqBl — ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) September 22, 2017

The crash happened at 5:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 55. That is two miles south of the Highway 64 exit.

A CARE flight is on standby to transport a patient being extricated from one of the vehicles, authorities say.

