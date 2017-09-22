FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crews on scene of crash involving 2 tractor trailers in Colleton County

Georgetown County fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a church fire that began Thursday night.More >>
Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a mutli-vehicle accident on I-95.More >>
Women can shop, get fashion tips, try cooking classes, win prizes and more when the annual Southern Women's Show rolls back into the Lowcountry.More >>
A Lowcountry woman says she has been unable to get in touch with her son who remained in Puerto Rico with the Army.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
