FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crews on scene of crash involving 2 tractor trailers in Colleton County

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Source: Colleton County Fire & Rescue Source: Colleton County Fire & Rescue
COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a mutli-vehicle accident on I-95.

The crash involves two tractor trailers, according to fire officials.

The crash happened at 5:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 55. That is two miles south of the Highway 64 exit.

A CARE flight is on standby to transport a patient being extricated from one of the vehicles, authorities say.

