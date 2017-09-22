Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Troopers respond to truck crash in Dorchester Co.

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Source: Richard Shealy
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are on the scene of a truck that overturned Friday morning in Dorchester County. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to the incident on Wire Road near Givhans Ferry Road, according to its website.

The crash was reported at 6:49 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

