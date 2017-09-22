Troopers: 1 killed in single vehicle accident in Dorchester County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dorchester County Friday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:45 a.m. and involved a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck, Cpl. Sonny Collins said. The vehicle was traveling west on Twin Lakes Road when the driver ran off the side of the roadway and struck a ditch, Collins said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the accident.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

