Court hearing scheduled next month for man accused of trying to join ISIS

A hearing has been set for to possibly decide if a Ladson man will be tried on a terrorism charge.

Zakaryia Abdin, 18, is accused of trying to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS.

Judge Richard Gergel set the hearing for Oct. 3 to allow attorneys to discuss whether Abdin's trial could be held before the year ends.

The case had been delayed until at least November because of possible classified information being used as evidence.

Court documents state if the trial is held this year, jury selection likely will begin Nov. 1.