North Charleston Police make arrest in convenience store robbery

Police arrested a 51-year-old man in the armed robbery of a Remount Road convenience store just before midnight Thursday.

Reginald Ferguson is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded to the Sunshine Food Store in the 1200 block of Remount Road at 11:57 p.m. to a reported armed robbery, according to an incident report.

A store employee told officers that a man wearing a dirty blonde wig approached her at the cash register and demanded money while pointing a revolver at her. The employee opened the register and the man fled with approximately $240, the report states.

Police say a fellow employee was in the parking lot as the robbery was taking place, saw it happen and followed the robber in her vehicle as he fled towards Meadow Avenue. She said the robber got into the bed of a white pickup truck parked in the roadway of Meadow Avenue and returned to the store when she saw the truck begin to pull away.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and searched for the robber in the area the footage indicated he came from and found Ferguson and a truck that was similar to the witness's account, the report states.

Ferguson was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.