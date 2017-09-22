North Charleston Police make arrest in convenience store robbery

Georgetown County fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a church fire that began Thursday night.More >>
Georgetown County fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a church fire that began Thursday night.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
A hearing has been set for October 3 to decide if a Ladson man will be tried on a terrorism charge.More >>
A hearing has been set for October 3 to decide if a Ladson man will be tried on a terrorism charge.More >>
Police arrested a 51-year-old man in the armed robbery of a Remount Road convenience store just before midnight Thursday.More >>
Police arrested a 51-year-old man in the armed robbery of a Remount Road convenience store just before midnight Thursday.More >>
The cost of health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is going up in South Carolina.More >>
The cost of health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is going up in South Carolina.More >>