DD2: Schools off lockdown after deputies investigate incident in nearby neighborhood

A pair of Dorchester County School District 2 schools went on a code yellow investigation briefly Friday morning because of an incident in a nearby neighborhood.

Eagles Nest Elementary School and River Oaks Middle School were on a Code Yellow administrative lockdown for about 25 minutes, according to DD2 spokesperson Pat Raynor.

An alert sent to parents stated deputies were investigating a possible bomb threat in a nearby neighborhood. By 11:10 a.m., schools were notified a suspect had been identified and the incident resolved, and schools resumed normal operations.

Raynor said the lockdown was purely a precaution and there was no immediate threat to the schools.

A post on the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office Facebook page stated deputies responded to an incident in the Archdale Subdivision off Dorchester Road, but did not specify the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.