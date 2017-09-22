Police investigating after grandmother shot in the shoulder at Goose Creek home

Authorities are looking for information after a grandmother was shot at a home in Goose Creek.

On Thursday at 5:10 p.m., officers with the Goose Creek Police Department responded to a home on Pecan Grove Avenue at Montague Plantation in reference to someone being shot.

When officers arrived they met a man in the front yard who said his grandmother had been shot and that the suspects left the area in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Officers said they found several bullet holes in the front porch area of the home, and found the 79-year-old victim lying on the living room floor.

The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

The grandson said it all started when he and his girlfriend were in the home and heard loud music in front of the house.

He said after he saw five to six people standing by a car, he went to get his gun and told his grandmother he did not know who the people were.

The grandson said when he opened the door to go outside, someone started shooting at the home.

According to the grandson, he returned fire at that time and was trying to close the door.

The grandson reported that his grandmother attempted to push him out of the way at which time she was shot in the shoulder.

The grandson identified one of the suspects to police and said it was an acquaintance of his that he had been having issues with. Police say they went to the acquaintance's house, but no contact was made with the suspect. According to GCPD officials, it is unknown at this time if the acquaintance fired the shot.

The grandmother was transported to Trident Medical Center. Police she remains in the hospital.

GCPD investigators ask anyone with information to call GCPD at (843) 572-4300 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Officers were seen placing police tape around the home and blocking a portion of the road on Thursday during the investigation.

Neighbors said they heard several shots at the time of the incident.

