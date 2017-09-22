City of Charleston to begin towing illegally parked vehicles in Cannonborough-Elliottborough neighborhood

The City of Charleston say they will begin towing illegally parked cars in the Cannonborough-Elliottborough neighborhood.

The neighborhood is the latest one to join the street sweeping towing program which the city says has had success with the Harleston Village and Radcliffeborough neighborhoods.

City officials say they will begin towing illegally parked vehicles in the Cannonborough-Elliottborough neighborhood during street sweeping periods Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept 27.

"To minimize disruption, the city’s Business and Neighborhood Services division has been leading an ongoing effort to raise awareness of the new program among neighborhood residents prior to its implementation," city officials said in a statement.

“We hope that, as it has in other neighborhoods, the implementation of this program in Cannonborough-Elliottborough will improve the efficiency of the street sweeping services provided," said Su Griffin, the city’s manager of Business and Neighborhood Services."Our goal leading up to this program launch is to continue raising awareness in order to, hopefully, avoid towing any vehicles.”

According to city officials, street sweeping in Cannonborough-Elliottborough is completed the fourth Tuesday and Wednesday of every month between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Officials released the following additional information:

During the scheduled street sweeping periods, on-street parking is restricted to enable crews to effectively sweep the streets to improve drainage and maintain a clean neighborhood.

Notice regarding towing enforcement and the street sweeping schedule is displayed on the area’s street pole signage. Residents can find additional information and sign up for email reminders at bit.ly/chsstreetsweep.

