Portion of I-26 in Berkeley Co. to close for construction

A portion of I-26 in Berkeley County will close to the public for construction work on the roads.

The lane closure will begin on Oct. 1 and go through Dec. 31.

The closures will occur I-26 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 198 to mile marker 196.

Operations are expected to begin at 9:00 p.m., and lanes will be opened back up on or before 6:00 a.m., according to Banks Construction Company.

One lane on each side of the interstate will always remain open for the traveling public.

Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times. Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.

All road work is dependent on the weather.

