Members of Cumberland A.M.E. confident church will be rebuilt after devastating fire

Authorities are looking for information after a grandmother was shot at a home in Goose Creek.More >>
A portion of Highway 78 in Summerville has been shut down following an accident.More >>
The Charleston County School District says metal detectors were not in use the day a student allegedly brought a gun to Stall High School.More >>
If you feel like you've seen a lot more mosquitoes out lately, you're not alone. After hurricane Irma passed through, mosquito control companies have had a lot more customers.More >>
Santee Cooper power company will hold a special telephonic meeting to discuss a new project Friday evening.More >>
