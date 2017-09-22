Members of Cumberland A.M.E. confident church will be rebuilt after devastating fire

Members of the Cumberland A.M.E. Church in Georgetown County are confident their church will be rebuilt after a devastating fire.

Daylight has revealed the destruction of a Georgetown County church where investigators continue to determine what caused the fire that began Thursday night.

"It's completely gone," Thomas Major Reown, who attended the Cumberland AME Church on Pennyroyal Road, said on Thursday.

The roof of the church has collapsed and inside of the church isn't much better.

Firefighters responded at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, and 75 firefighters worked to put out the fire.

AMCFD officials say they sent their water tender vehicle to assist with the incident.

Firefighters say the fire started during a thunderstorm, but they have not released an official cause of the fire. Some have speculated a lightning strike started the fire.

The rubble from the fire is still smoldering. It's visible to see where the pews once stood and some are still standing, but covered in ash. Almost nothing inside the building is salvageable.

There was one thing, however, that was salvageable... this bible. When it was handed it over to the congregation, a member opened it to: "Don't let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God and trust in me."

Members are confident the church will rebuild to be better than ever.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the fire.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are looking for signs of what started the fire.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.