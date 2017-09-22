Santee Cooper power company officials hold meeting to discuss new project

Santee Cooper power company will hold a special telephonic meeting to discuss a new project Friday evening.

This meeting comes one day after the company was given a subpoena to testify before state lawmakers on how it handled a botched a project to build two new nuclear power plants in Fairfield county.

Santee Cooper, along with SCE&G and their parent company SCANA, spent billions of taxpayer money on the construction of the VC summer site.

During Friday's meeting legal matters about the failed project are expected to be discussed.

In late July, the utility's board of directors approved plans to suspend construction of Units two and three at the Jenkinsville site, a move they say will save Santee Cooper customers nearly $7 billion in additional costs.

In Aug., Santee Cooper's board of directors approved a request to cancel two proposed rate increases for its customers.

