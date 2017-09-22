Metal detectors were not used when Stall High student allegedly brought gun to school

The Charleston County School District says metal detectors were not in use the day a student allegedly brought a gun to Stall High School.

North Charleston Police say 17-year old Deshaun Tindal posted to Facebook a photo of him pointing a gun in the school's bathroom. Police arrested Tindal after the school's principal recognized him in the Facebook photo.

We reached out to CCSD to find out why the metal detectors are not used on a regular basis.

The district issued a statement through spokesman Andy Pruitt.

CCSD takes school safety seriously. We utilize several techniques to both detect and deter contraband. That does include the use of metal detectors in certain applications throughout the district, including when searches are conducted based on specific reasonable suspicion or random weapons screenings.

R.B. Stall High School has one walk-through metal detector, and multiple hand-held metal detector wands.

Random searches, including the use of the metal detectors, happen throughout the school year.

North Charleston police are still searching for a gun that was in the Facebook photo. Police have served Tindal with a gun charge warrant.

He's being held in Berkeley County on a gun charge from Goose Creek.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.