Highway 78 in Summerville reopened following accident

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A portion of Highway 78 in Summerville that was closed for an accident has been reopened.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say the accident was in front of Summerville Auto Auction on 2521 W 5th N St.

No word if there were any injuries involved. 

