Portion of Highway 78 in Summerville shut down following accident

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A portion of Highway 78 in Summerville has been shut down following an accident. 

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say the accident is in front of Summerville Auto Auction on 2521 W 5th N St,

DCSO officials say the roadway will be shut down at the incident location.

