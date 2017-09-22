Portion of Folly Beach under boil water advisory

A portion of Folly Beach is under a boil water advisory that went into effect Friday night, according to Folly Beach Public Safety.

The Utilities Department has issued a boil water advisory for the areas of 1703 E Ashley Avenue to 1744 E Avenue including Summer Place Lane.

The boil water advisory was issued per SCDHEC, Folly Beach Public Safety said.

Water should be boiled for one minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The Utilities Department is presently working to correct the problem.

Customers can expect to be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

