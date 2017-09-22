Quantcast

Emergency officials: Crews respond to auto-pedestrian accident i - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency officials: Crews respond to auto-pedestrian accident in Ladson

Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say crews responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in Ladson Friday night. 

According to authorities, the incident was in the area of Royle Road and Frankie Lane. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly