Emergency officials: Crews respond to auto-pedestrian accident in Ladson

Authorities are looking for information after a grandmother was shot at a home in Goose Creek.More >>
Authorities are looking for information after a grandmother was shot at a home in Goose Creek.More >>
Timberland at Berkeley is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
Timberland at Berkeley is the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
Emergency officials say crews responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in Ladson Friday night.More >>
Emergency officials say crews responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in Ladson Friday night.More >>
A portion of Folly Beach is under a boil water advisory that went into effect Friday night, according to Folly Beach Public Safety.More >>
A portion of Folly Beach is under a boil water advisory that went into effect Friday night, according to Folly Beach Public Safety.More >>
A former Lowcountry police officer has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.More >>
A former Lowcountry police officer has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.More >>