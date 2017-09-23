Various burglary and theft offenders appear in bond court

A number of defendants appeared in bond court today, all taking part in unrelated local burglary and theft attempts.

Luther Brown was charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Petty Larceny after he forcefully stole car keys from his girlfriend while in the Target department store located in the 1300 block of Long Grove Drive.

He proceeded to flee the scene in the car, a burgundy Saturn Ion. A $10,000 bond was set for the robbery charge and a $2,125 bond for the larceny charge.

Derrick Niles was charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Niles approached a driver at a Sunoco gas station in the 2700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, pulled out a knife and demanded the victim hand over their wallet.

When the victim refused, Niles walked away but was pursued by the victim while on the phone with police. A $50,000 bond was issued for the robbery charge and a $25,000 bond the weapon charge.

Additionally, Tarell Jenkins and Purcious Shephard both faced a Burglary in the 1st Degree charge for separate residential burglaries. Both burglary bonds were set at $50,000 each. Additionally, Shepard was issued another $50,000 bond for a Domestic Violence in the 1st Degree charge.

Check back with Live 5 News as we gather more information on these cases.

